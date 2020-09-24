Facebook oversight board plans to launch just before U.S. election

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O's long-delayed independent Oversight Board plans to launch in mid-late October, just before the November U.S. presidential election, although a board member said he did not know whether it would hear cases related to the contest.

