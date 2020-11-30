US Markets
FB

Facebook nears deal to buy customer-service startup Kustomer - WSJ

Contributors
Eva Mathews Reuters
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Facebook Inc is close to buying Kustomer in a deal that would value the customer-service startup at about $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Adds background on Kustomer

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O is close to buying Kustomer in a deal that would value the customer-service startup at about $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Facebook and Kustomer did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Kustomer, which helps businesses aggregate and handle customer inquiries from multiple platforms, already offers its services on Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

The deal would help Facebook to further its efforts on the e-commerce front, the WSJ report said. (https://on.wsj.com/3odBJ91)

Earlier this year, Facebook launched Shops, a service that allows businesses to display and sell products across its platforms.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular