Facebook nears deal to buy chatbot startup Kustomer - WSJ

Eva Mathews Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O is close to buying Kustomer in a deal that would value the customer-service and chatbot startup at about $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3odBJ91)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

