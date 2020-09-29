Facebook names Alex Schultz as marketing head

US Markets
Facebook Inc is tapping Alex Schultz, a company veteran who runs product growth, analytics and internationalization at the social media giant, as its new chief marketing officer.

Schultz, a former eBay Inc EBAY.O employee, said in a Facebook post that he would replace Antonio Lucio as marketing chief.

Lucio left Facebook earlier this month, according to his LinkedIn account.

"I believe deeply in the economic empowerment it (online marketing) can bring, its ability to show people more tailored, relevant, less annoying ads," Schultz wrote on Tuesday.

Schultz, who joined Facebook as an analyst in 2007, is also the executive sponsor for Facebook's global LGBTQ group, according to his LinkedIn account.

