Facebook mulls ban on political ads ahead of U.S. elections - Bloomberg News

July 10 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O is considering imposing a ban on political ads on its social network ahead of elections in the United States in November, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the company's thinking.

The potential ban is still only being discussed and has not been finalized yet, the report added. (https://bloom.bg/2ZY7F6X)

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

