Facebook Might Soon Permit Multiple Profiles From Single Account

(RTTNews) - The parental body of social media company, Facebook, Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) has announced that it is going to allow users to open up to five profiles using just one account, said Leonard Lam, a Meta correspondent.

The main idea is to allow people to have different profiles for different reasons. During the test run, users will be able to have different profiles for offices, friends, and families which will have their own feeds. However, likes and comments and other interactions will be done from the same profile. The profiles would not have to bear the person's real identity as well to be created.

To keep the users from abusing their hidden identity, the company is going to step up their content policies and violation of the policies on any of the profiles will trace back to the user and will reflect on all the profiles, said Lam.

"To help people tailor their experience based on interests and relationships, we're testing a way for people to have more than one profile tied to a single Facebook account. Anyone who uses Facebook must continue to follow our rules," Lam added.

People in the know believe that this is the company's latest attempt at staying relevant in the social media market as platforms like TikTok continues to threaten the American business giant. The company also reported a drop in its daily user count back in February by almost 1 million in just North America, the first time in the history of the company. So the new feature is expected to bring the younger generation back to the platform.

Earlier this month, the company founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg launched Meta accounts which will allow users to log into their virtual reality headsets without requiring Facebook accounts. Zuckerberg in a Facebook post shared, "You won't need a Facebook account to log into Quest starting next month. We're rolling out new Meta accounts that you can use with our VR headsets instead. This will give everyone more choice about how you show up in the Metaverse." Meta accounts will start rolling out in August 2022 for new and existing Quest users.

