Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, and Google to Fight Coronavirus Misinformation Together

Some of the nation's biggest tech companies, including Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), are joining forces to ensure accurate information pertaining to the COVID-19 outbreak appears on their platforms.

In a joint statement issued on Twitter, the companies said they are working together to keep people connected while jointly fighting fraud and misinformation. The tech titans also said they are elevating authoritative content and sharing critical updates in coordination with health agencies and governments across the globe. Reddit, Microsoft's Linkedin, and Alphabet's YouTube are also part of the effort.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

The need for accurate information is imperative given the rise in the number of those infected across the globe. As of Tuesday morning, the Centers for Disease Control reported there are 3,487 cases in the U.S. and 68 deaths. Worldwide there are 187,404 infected people leading to 7,478 deaths.

The move by the nation's largest technology companies comes as misinformation and fraudulent ads have been swirling on their platforms. The tech companies have been taking steps to slow the flow of misinformation. Last week Facebook announced it was giving the World Health Organization free ad space during the outbreak and that it's working with the agency to disseminate coronavirus information that is accurate and timely. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is only approving coronavirus related apps in its App Store if they come from a government or authoritative medical source and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) banned the sale of face masks on its platform. The White House met with tech executives to come up with a coordinated response. Part of that is curbing all the fake information spreading in the social sphere.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, and Twitter and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $85 calls on Microsoft and short January 2021 $115 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.