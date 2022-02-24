Facebook letting users in Ukraine lock their social profiles for security

Adds details about Twitter

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc FB.O, which owns Facebook, has set up a special operations center to monitor the conflict in Ukraine, and it launched a feature so users in the country can lock their social media profiles for security, a company official said in Twitter posts on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Twitter TWTR.N also posted a series of tips on the social networking site on how users can secure their accounts to guard against hacking, or making sure their tweets are private and only visible to followers. The company tweeted the safety tips in English, Russian and Ukrainian.

The actions come as the Russian invasion of Ukraine escalated on Thursday, raising concerns about the spread of disinformation on social media.

Twitter on Wednesday said it mistakenly suspended around a dozen accounts that were posting about Russian military movements, saying the erroneous action had been based on its rules against synthetic and manipulated media.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif., and Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Jeffrey.Dastin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 424 434 7548;))

