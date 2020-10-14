Facebook Launching Flu Vaccine Information Campaign

(RTTNews) - Facebook is launching a new flu vaccine information campaign to support the vaccination efforts of the public health experts. The aim is to provide reliable information about the safety and efficacy of the seasonal flu vaccine, and prohibiting ads with misinformation that could harm public health efforts.

Public health officials in the U.S. recommend that most people get a flu shot every year. They also think it is especially important to get a flu shot this year to minimize the risk of concurrent flu and COVID-19. This is hoped to minimize the number of flu hospitalizations this year.

While providing general information about the flu vaccine, the social media giant will also guide people on how to get the shot, including the nearest location to get the vaccine in the U.S. using the Preventive Health Tool, which was launched a year ago.

The campaign in the U.S. will be launched this week and will include sharable flu vaccine reminders and resources from health authorities in News Feed and within the COVID-19 Information Center.

Within the next few days, Facebook is also launching a new global policy that prohibits ads discouraging people from getting vaccinated.

Facebook said they already do not allow ads with vaccine hoaxes that have been publicly identified by leading global health organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

However, it said ads that are pro or against legislation or government policies around vaccines, including a COVID-19 vaccine, are still being allowed, which will require authorization and include a "Paid for by" label.

Facebook is also working with global health organizations such as WHO and UNICEF, on vaccine education campaigns and public health messaging campaigns to increase immunization rates.

