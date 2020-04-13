Facebook Launches Quiet Mode to Help Users Manage Time

Social media giant Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) recently launched a new feature for users called Quiet Mode. This feature helps users manage their time on the largest social media platform in the world. Quiet Mode mutes push notifications, and if users continue to use the application with this feature on, it sends a reminder advising they had switched on this feature to limit their time spent on the platform.

Facebook also added shortcuts to Notification Settings, as well as News Feed preferences that enable users to control the type of posts they want to see on their timeline. This feature can also reduce the number of notification updates based on the change in settings.

Image source: Getty Images.

Facebook's blog states, "As we all adjust to new routines and staying home, setting boundaries for how you spend your time online can be helpful. Whether it's to help you focus on your family and friends, sleep without distraction or manage how you spend your time at home, we have tools that can help you find the right balance for how you use Facebook."

As people are spending a large portion of their time at home due to business closures and lockdowns, the technology giant wants to make sure that users are not spending an irrational amount of time on social media. Facebook's platform can also be a distraction for people who are working at home due to COVID-19 pandemic. T

At the end of the December quarter, Facebook had a staggering 1.65 billion daily active users and close to 2.5 billion monthly active users.

Find out why Facebook is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now



Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. (In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market!*)

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Facebook is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Facebook. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.