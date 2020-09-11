US Markets
Facebook launches legal action against Irish watchdog over data transfers

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Facebook Inc launched legal action on Friday against Ireland's Data Protection Commission in an attempt to end a proposed order that could stop it from transferring data from the European Union to the United States.

The social media company urged the regulators to adopt "a pragmatic and proportionate approach until a sustainable long-term solution can be reached".

The Irish regulator declined to comment.

