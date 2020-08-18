Facebook Launches Educator Hub To Help Teachers

(RTTNews) - Facebook has unveiled Educator Hub to support teachers in their efforts to connect with students as coronavirus has forced majority of them to stay home during the back-to-school season.

The social media giant's new initiative is designed to help teachers build their online community and find resources for the classroom.

The Educator Hub features free digital literacy program Get Digital. It includes lesson plans, conversation starters, activities, videos and other tools to help young people develop digital skills.

The Educator Hub also includes anti-racism resources that will help teachers to have important conversations with students about racial inequities. It includes information and guides from education organizations to help kids understand racial justice issues in the news, and to help parents and educators talk to young students about race. Anti-Racism Guides will also be shared on Instagram.

It also features Pressure to be Perfect, a free online resource developed in collaboration with the JED Foundation to support positive teen expression on Instagram.

In addition, well-being tips in COVID-19 Information Center as well as wellness resources from trusted partners and experts will be shared in the Educator Hub during these time of isolation and uncertainty.

The new initiative was created as Facebook reported a significant surge in homeschooling Groups amid Covid-19. More than 2,000 new homeschooling Groups were created in March alone, 8 times more than the month prior, the company noted.

