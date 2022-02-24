Facebook is letting users in Ukraine lock their social profiles for security

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc FB.O, which owns Facebook, has set up a special operations center to monitor the conflict in Ukraine, and it launched a feature so users in the country can lock their social media profiles for security, a company official said in Twitter posts on Thursday.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif.)

((Jeffrey.Dastin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 424 434 7548;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.