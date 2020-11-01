Facebook, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$21b, some 8.5% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$2.71, 42% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Facebook after the latest results. NasdaqGS:FB Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Following the latest results, Facebook's 46 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$102.4b in 2021. This would be a sizeable 30% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 16% to US$10.30. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$99.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.21 in 2021. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment following the latest results, although the analysts have made a slight bump in to revenue forecasts.

The consensus price target increased 6.2% to US$313, with an improved revenue forecast carrying the promise of a more valuable business, in time. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Facebook, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$350 and the most bearish at US$120 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 30%, in line with its 29% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 16% per year. So although Facebook is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Facebook going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

