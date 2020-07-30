Facebook, Inc Reveals Increase In Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Facebook, Inc (FB) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $5.18 billion, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $2.62 billion, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $18.69 billion from $16.89 billion last year.

Facebook, Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $5.18 Bln. vs. $2.62 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.80 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q2): $18.69 Bln vs. $16.89 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.