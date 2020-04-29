Facebook, Inc Reports Gain In Q1 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Facebook, Inc (FB) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $4.90 billion, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $2.43 billion, or $0.85 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $17.74 billion from $15.08 billion last year.

Facebook, Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $4.90 Bln. vs. $2.43 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.71 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.74 -Revenue (Q1): $17.74 Bln vs. $15.08 Bln last year.

