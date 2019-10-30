Facebook, Inc Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Facebook, Inc (FB) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $6.09 billion, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $5.14 billion, or $1.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.6% to $17.65 billion from $13.73 billion last year.

Facebook, Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $6.09 Bln. vs. $5.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.12 vs. $1.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.91 -Revenue (Q3): $17.65 Bln vs. $13.73 Bln last year.

