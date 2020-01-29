Facebook, Inc Earnings Advance In Q4

(RTTNews) - Facebook, Inc (FB) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $7.35 billion, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $6.88 billion, or $2.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.7% to $21.08 billion from $16.91 billion last year.

Facebook, Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $7.35 Bln. vs. $6.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.56 vs. $2.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.53 -Revenue (Q4): $21.08 Bln vs. $16.91 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.