Facebook Helping Small Businesses To Get Ready For Holiday Season

(RTTNews) - Facebook is offering to help small businesses by assisting them in preparing for the upcoming holiday season by launching new tools, programs and events. This could help them manage their business more efficiently across the social media giant's apps such as Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.

At the Bootcamp, Facebook will conduct a training program over a period of 24 hours for small businesses and nonprofits on effective ways to grow their business.

The Boost with Facebook Holiday bootcamps will be conducted at 17 of Facebook's largest offices and hubs around the world, including the U.S., the U.K, Spain, Brazil, South Africa, Singapore and Philippines.

Facebook said this year they will be hosting over 200 such free training events around the world. It estimates that more than 140 million businesses will use their apps every month to find new customers, hire employees or engage with their communities.

As businesses have limited resources and time, Facebook will introduce customizable templates for Stories, available across Facebook, Instagram and Messenger for business of all sizes for ad campaigns.

It will also introduce new features to Instagram Direct messages to help businesses manage customer communications more seamlessly and efficiently across the apps during the season. It is also rolling out tools like instant replies to let businesses automatically respond to initial messages from customers during peak season.

In 2018, nearly half of US shoppers had started shopping for the holidays in November or earlier according to a Facebook-commissioned Ipsos study.

