Facebook, Google say will engage with UK regulator on advertising

Paul Sandle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Facebook and Google said on Wednesday they would work with British government and CMA competition watchdog on digital advertising after the CMA said it could recommend strengthening regulation. [nL8N28S3BB]

Facebook said: "We are fully committed to engaging in the consultation process around the CMA's preliminary report."

Ronan Harris, vice president of Google UK and Ireland, said: "We'll continue to work constructively with the CMA and the government."

