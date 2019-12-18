Facebook, Google say will engage with UK regulator on advertising

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Facebook FB.O and Google GOOGL.O said on Wednesday they would work with British government and CMA competition watchdog on digital advertising after the CMA said it could recommend strengthening regulation.

Facebook said: "We are fully committed to engaging in the consultation process around the CMA's preliminary report."

Ronan Harris, vice president of Google UK and Ireland, said: "We'll continue to work constructively with the CMA and the government."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.