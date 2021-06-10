Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Facebook (FB) closed at $332.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the social media company had gained 9.16% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

FB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FB to post earnings of $3.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 68.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $27.72 billion, up 48.34% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.18 per share and revenue of $116.29 billion, which would represent changes of +30.62% and +35.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.99% higher within the past month. FB is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note FB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.21, which means FB is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that FB has a PEG ratio of 1.24 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

