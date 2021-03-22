Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Facebook (FB) closed at $293.54, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the social media company had gained 7.69% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FB as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.36, up 38.01% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.66 billion, up 33.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.28 per share and revenue of $108.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.79% and +26.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FB currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, FB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.48.

It is also worth noting that FB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.