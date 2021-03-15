Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Facebook (FB) closed at $273.75, marking a +1.99% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the social media company had lost 0.74% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.78% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FB as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, FB is projected to report earnings of $2.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.01%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.66 billion, up 33.37% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.28 per share and revenue of $108.43 billion, which would represent changes of +11.79% and +26.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note FB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.78, which means FB is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that FB has a PEG ratio of 1.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

