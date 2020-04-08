Facebook (FB) Launches Tuned App for Couples Amid Lockdown

Facebook FB has launched an app called Tuned, which is aimed at couples who want to create an exclusive chat space and have a timeline of shared memories between them especially those who are separated due to the new social distancing norms attributed to coronavirus outbreak, per The Information Report.



Tuned was recently made available for download on Apple’s AAPL App Store in the United States and Canada. Notably, the app does not require a Facebook account for login although users are subject to Facebook’s data rules. User information can be used for ad targeting.



Billed as a ‘private space’ for couples to connect, the app connects to Spotify SPOT for music sharing, and a couple can send each other photos, notes, cards, create digital scrapbooks and voice memos. They can also use custom stickers and reactions.



Notably, Tuned has been created by Facebook’s New Product Experimentation team formed last year, which released a meme-making app called Whale and a Pinterest PINS competitor named Hobbi two months ago.



Tuned is currently ranked #872 in the Unites States and # 550 in Canada in the social networking category according to Sensor Tower report.

Facebook’s Tuned Similar to Its Dating App



It is interesting to see Facebook experiment with apps for smaller social network connections, like it did with Threads as well as Close Friends on Instagram.

The couple-only Tuned app does not differentiate much from other such relationship apps where people can chat directly with one another.



The social networking giant launched Facebook Dating app last year that helps users explore potential romantic relationships within their own extended circle of friends.



Additionally, the Secret Crush feature available on the dating platform lets users select up to nine Facebook friends who they want to express interest in.



On Facebook Dating, you can opt in to discover potential matches within your own Facebook communities – events, groups, friends of friends and more.



However, last month, Facebook was forced to cancel and postpone the launch of Facebook Dating across Europe by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission due to lack of documentation in relation to the Data Protection Impact Assessment or the decision-making processes that were undertaken by Facebook Ireland.



Facebook’s Initiatives Across Platforms to Combat COVID-19



Facebook users will be prompted to participate in a survey from Carnegie Mellon University’s Delphi epidemiological research center that asks people to self-report any disease symptoms. The responses, which will be anonymized, can help researchers understand new hotspots as they develop or see where the disease has begun to retreat.



Meanwhile, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company established Coronavirus Information Hub in partnership with WHO, UNICEF, the United Nations Development Programme and the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) in an effort to make verified information about the pandemic available to WhatsApp users. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Last week, Facebook launched the very first standalone Messenger app for desktop, available for Microsoft Windows and Apple’s macOS especially for users working from home due to coronavirus-led lockdown.



Moreover, the social media giant announced a $100 million investment to support journalism, especially local news agencies hit by loss in ad revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic.



