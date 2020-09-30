Facebook (FB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Facebook (FB) closed the most recent trading day at $261.90, moving +0.04% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the social media company had lost 11.39% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.83% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FB as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect FB to post earnings of $1.91 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.72 billion, up 11.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.10 per share and revenue of $80.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.97% and +13.68%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% higher within the past month. FB is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, FB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 37.53, which means FB is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that FB has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

