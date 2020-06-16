Facebook (FB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Facebook (FB) closed the most recent trading day at $235.65, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.75%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FB as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect FB to post earnings of $1.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 56.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.94 billion, up 0.34% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.27 per share and revenue of $76.48 billion, which would represent changes of +13.06% and +8.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% higher. FB currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note FB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.98.

Also, we should mention that FB has a PEG ratio of 1.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.