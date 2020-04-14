Facebook (FB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Facebook (FB) closed the most recent trading day at $178.17, moving +1.93% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.06% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the social media company had gained 19.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FB as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2020. In that report, analysts expect FB to post earnings of $1.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 110.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.69 billion, up 17.3% from the year-ago period.

FB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.62 per share and revenue of $78.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.51% and +10.93%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FB should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.68% lower. FB currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, FB is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.42, which means FB is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, FB's PEG ratio is currently 1.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.