Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Facebook (FB) closed at $340.59, marking a +0.46% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the social media company had gained 3.43% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.15% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FB as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.03, up 68.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27.89 billion, up 49.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.18 per share and revenue of $116.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of +30.62% and +35.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.99% higher. FB is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, FB is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.72. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.95.

We can also see that FB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.