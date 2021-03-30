Facebook (FB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Facebook (FB) closed at $288, marking a -0.97% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the social media company had gained 9.78% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

FB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.36, up 38.01% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.66 billion, up 33.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.28 per share and revenue of $108.48 billion, which would represent changes of +11.79% and +26.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, FB is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.79. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.66.

Meanwhile, FB's PEG ratio is currently 1.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Facebook, Inc. (FB): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.