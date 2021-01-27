Facebook (FB) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Facebook (FB) shares have gone on an impressive run over the past week, posting some 14% gains, suggesting that the concerns the market has had about softness in the digital advertising market, particularly amid the pandemic, have now vanished. But is there more room for the stock to run?

The social media giant will report fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. Despite what some fear as constant headline risk towards the company, including regulatory scrutiny, Facebook has been a model of consistency in terms of execution, topping consensus earnings expectations in each of the past eleven quarters. With more than 3.2 billion on its family of platforms (Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp) it would seem the pandemic has served to highlighted the strengths of its business model.

With more people across the globe spending more time online due to lockdown restrictions, Facebook’s advertising clients have had no choice but to increase their ad spending. These trends aren’t immediately going away, even post-pandemic. As such, given the rate at which Facebook has grown its user base and its ability to increase engagement, the company’s strong profitability is here to stay. And this makes Facebook an appealing investors, relative to its FAANG peers. On Wednesday the company will need to make this case to the market.

For the three months that ended December, the Menlo Park, Calif.-based company is expected to earn $3.19 per share on revenue of $26.34 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.56 per share on revenue of $21.08 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to rise 45.7% year over year to $9.37 per share, while full-year revenue of $84.11 billion would rise 19% year over year.

The digital advertising business is Facebook’s lifeblood and has been the main drivers of the stock. The company has enjoyed a leading position in the online advertising thanks to its duopoly shared with Google (GOOG , GOOGL). At the same time, however, that success has brought about tons of political risks due to its dominance. Government antitrust cases, along with a more hostile political landscape, could pressure its business in the quarters ahead. And to say nothing about the impact Facebook could feel from new privacy measures being applied by Apple (AAPL).

While antitrust cases can take years to play out, Facebook is not taking any chances. To offset these risks, Facebook to better diversify its business away from just advertising. Among areas such as AR/VR, the company is looking into e-commerce opportunities. Some of its e-commerce opportunities include ways not only to enable commerce on its platform, but also provide e-commerce solutions to businesses. Analysts have cited this as one reason, among several, to own the Facebook stock. Another reason, as I noted earlier, is the company’s consistent ability to execute.

In the third quarter, Facebook cruised by analysts’ top- and bottom-line estimates, posting an adjusted profit of $2.40 per share, up 13% from a year ago. Revenue rose 22% year over year to $21.5 billion. Not only did that top estimates of $19.8 billion, it the 11% growth in the second quarter. I expect similar-to-better results on Wednesday. And if the company can show a strong surge in daily active users and monthly active users, while providing upbeat revenue guidance the stock should continue to perform as it has over the past few sessions.

