Facebook (FB) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

With Facebook (FB) shares gaining almost 50% in the past twelve months and trading at near all-time highs, valuation concerns have emerged. Investors will want to know whether it still makes sense to bet on higher prices, particularly when the company has forecasted slower growth ahead.

The social media giant is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. Indeed, the company has topped consensus earnings expectations in each of the past 16 quarters, underlying an exceptional execution track-record. During that span, Facebook’s user growth and engagement metrics have been the main drivers of the stock, namely its monthly active users (MAU) and its average revenue per user (ARPU).

In the Q3 conference call, however, the management issued downbeat guidance, calling for a deceleration in Q4 revenue. But here’s the thing, Facebook has warned about growth deceleration for several years. And the stock (up 70% in three years) has shown little impact. The investment thesis in Facebook remains strong based on sustained user growth in its family user base of 2.1 billion users, especially given that some 10% of all ad spending in the U.S. is expected to go to Facebook.

Investors will nonetheless want confirmation on Wednesday that Facebook can remain the go-to platform for digital advertising. And if the company can continue to demonstrate strong MAU and ARPU metrics, this not only will allay fears about valuation, it will affirm Facebook’s dominance in the realm of social media and digital advertising.

For the three months that ended December, the Menlo Park, Calif.-based company is expected to earn $2.53 per share on revenue of $20.88 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.38 per share on revenue of $16.91 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to decline 15% year over year to $6.41 per share, while full-year revenue of $70.49 billion would rise 26% year over year.

In the third quarter, despite being under intense pressure from regulators on issues related to privacy, fact-checking political ads and its new cryptocurrency, Facebook remained steadfast on its execution. The company reported a top- and bottom line beat, delivering overall Q3 revenue of $17.7 billion, rising 29% year over year. Q3 adjusted earnings were $2.12 per share, well above the $1.91 per share analysts were looking for.

In terms of its key metrics, they were equally impressive. Daily active users for Q3 came to 1.62 billion, beating consensus of 1.61 billion. The aforementioned MAUs of 2.45 billion matched estimates, while ARPU of $7.26 topped forecast of $7.09. Notably, Q3 advertising revenue grew 28% year over year to $17.4 billion, while mobile ad revenue now accounts for 94% of total ad sales, up from 92% a year earlier.

On Wednesday investors and analysts will want to see if Facebook can continue to improve on its user engagement metrics. And if the company’s online ad revenue can continue to rise even as it faces increased competition from leader Google (GOOG , GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) which is becoming a bigger threat, FB stock will have no trouble making new highs.

