Facebook (FB) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Sparked by interest surrounding the presidential election, investors have rushed towards social media stocks over the past week. But is now the time to start liking Facebook (FB) again? While the social media giant has underperformed its large-cap tech peers, concerns the market had about softness in the digital advertising advertising market, particularly amid the pandemic, were too pessimistic.

Facebook will report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. The company has topped consensus earnings expectations in each of the past ten quarters, underlying an exceptional execution track-record. The company relies largely on advertising as its income stream and the “delete Facebook” movement showed little impact. The company’s second quarter net income nearly doubled, driven by an 11% jump in revenue. Notably, this is even with the constant “headline risk” surrounding its business.

But Facebook management has repeatedly warned of slower growth ahead. Will this be the quarter that execution takes a hit? I wouldn’t bet on it. Better-than-expected earnings results rival Snap (SNAP) bodes well for Facebook, which should see a strong surge in both daily active users (DAU) and monthly active users (MAU) amid the work-from-home environment. These engagement metrics are often the main drivers of the stock which has gained almost 35% year to date and assumes the company will keep outperforming expectations.

For the three months that ended September, the Menlo Park, Calif.-based company is expected to earn $1.89 per share on revenue of $19.73 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.12 per share on revenue of $17.65 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 25% year over year to $8.05 per share, while full-year revenue of $80.24 billion would rise 13.5% year over year.

The digital advertising business is Facebook’s lifeblood and has been the main drivers of the stock. But with almost three billion people on its family of apps — whether core Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp — advertisers have nowhere else to go to get equal value for their ad sending. In the second quarter ad revenue rose just 10% from a year earlier. That’s not the level of growth Facebook is accustomed to, but given the devastation the pandemic caused many of its customers, any growth at all was welcomed.

The company forecasted similar ad revenue growth figure for the just ended quarter. That forecast, of course, assumed a number of factors, including the pace of economic recovery. Over the past three months, though not great, the recovery has been better than expected. The Q2 monthly active users were 2.7 billion, up 12% from a year earlier. Q2 daily active users were 1.79 billion (up 12%), topping expectations for 1.74 billion.

Again, these were not breathtaking numbers by Facebook standards, but they were nonetheless solid given the circumstances. The company’s broad user base and its ability to keep those users engaged will be in focus this quarter. With a combined 2.47 billion people on its family of apps daily, up 15%, year over year, Facebook’s ad-driven business will continue to dominate its competitors. As such, now would be a mistake to part with Facebook stock.

