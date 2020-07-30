Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

How much of a discount does Facebook (FB) stock deserve given the headline risk surrounding its business? The social media giant has underperformed its large-cap tech peers due to the recent backlash Facebook has received from advertisers who disagree with the company’s approach towards content moderation on its platform.

The company is set to report second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. You can rest assured that the main focus will be the level of impact the company has felt from big-name advertisers like Walt Disney (DIS), Coca-Cola (KO), and Verizon (VZ), among others, pulling their ad spend from Facebook until the company outlines its plan for improvement.

This boycott notwithstanding, Facebook’s digital advertising business was already under pressure as companies scale back on spending due to the coronavirus. What’s more, Facebook — as with several of its peers — is also facing regulatory pressure regarding alleged anticompetitive practices. Yesterday's hearing of the House Judiciary Committee's Antitrust subcommitee didn't yield too many major headlines, which is good news for the short-term.

That said, Wall Street’s attention will be on the possible long-term outcome of the hearing, particularly as it relates to any possible fines Facebook may be forced to pay. Elsewhere, investors will also focus on the company’s user growth and engagement metrics which are often the main drivers of the stock, namely its monthly active users and its average revenue per user. Facebook management has repeatedly warned of slower growth ahead, but the company didn’t anticipate it would be from an ad boycotts, a pandemic, and possible government intervention.

For the three months that ended June, the Menlo Park, Calif.-based company is expected to earn $1.37 per share on revenue of $17.35 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.99 per share on revenue of $16.89 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 15% year over year to $7.30 per share, while full-year revenue of $77.6 billion would rise 10% year over year.

Facebook has topped consensus earnings expectations in each of the past 18 quarters, underlying an exceptional execution track-record. But with mounting regulatory pressure and other political headwinds taking a toll, will this be the quarter that its pristine quarterly execution takes a hit? The digital advertising business is Facebook’s lifeblood and has been the main drivers of the stock. But with almost three billion people on its family of apps — whether core Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp — advertisers have nowhere else to go to get equal value for their ad sending.

In the first quarter, Facebook’s DAUs rose 11% year over year, reaching an all-time high of 1.73 billion users worldwide. Notably, not only did the company add some 80 million new DAUs in Q1, the growth rate accelerated from Q4 by two percentage points. The company’s broad user base and its ability to keep those users engaged is unparalleled.

What’s more, Facebook’s targeted advertising prowess, where companies can reach their audiences by specific demographic and location, it’s hard to imagine Facebook — though it’s under pressure today — not remain the go-to platform for digital advertising. This is the message investors hope to hear Thursday.

