Facebook (FB) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

With Facebook (FB) shares gaining almost 20% in thirty days, investors want to know whether it still makes sense to bet on higher prices. Facebook management has repeatedly warned of slower growth ahead, but the social media giant didn’t anticipate it would be from a pandemic.

The company is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. For the three months that ended March, the Menlo Park, Calif.-based company is expected to earn $1.75 per share on revenue of $17.52 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 85 cents per share on revenue of $15.08 billion.

For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 17% year over year to $7.52 per share, while full-year revenue of $76.64 billion would rise 8.4% year over year. Indeed, the company has topped consensus earnings expectations in each of the past 17 quarters, underlying an exceptional execution track-record. But will this be the quarter that execution takes a hit?

Due to the coronavirus-induced business closures, Facebook’s digital advertising business is expected to take a hit as companies scale back on spending. The digital advertising business is Facebook’s lifeblood and has been the main driver of the stock, which is down 7% year to date. An estimated 30% of the company's ad revenue is generated from the travel and film industries — two of the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic.

Likewise, small-to-medium sized businesses, which also generate significant revenue streams for Facebook have either gone into extensive closures or indefinite shutdowns. Prior to the pandemic, some 10% of all ad spending in the U.S. was projected to go to Facebook’s family of products, be it core Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and/or WhatsApp. Collectively, Facebook’s family of products have grown to 2.9 billion active users.

The company in 2019 generated $70.7 billion in revenue from Facebook and Instagram. John Blackledge, analyst at Cowen & Co, now forecast Facebook's 2020 revenue to be $67.8 billion, reflecting a significant drop of $15.7 billion from its previous forecast. If accurate, this would mark Facebook’s first year-over-year revenue decline in its history. While analysts have scaled back estimates, they nonetheless want confirmation on Wednesday that Facebook can remain the go-to platform for digital advertising.

As such, the company’s user growth and engagement metrics, namely monthly active users (MAU) and average revenue per user (ARPU), will be the focal point Wednesday. And while digital advertising demand has taken a massive hit during the pandemic, Facebook can weather the storm better than most. The company has $52 billion cash in reserve which gives the company tons of room to navigate through this crisis.

In terms of asking where the digital ads will go; with Facebook averaging 2.5 billion monthly active users on its platform, Facebook's reach — be it Facebook or Instagram — still provides businesses the best return on their investments. And this makes Facebook stock a solid investment in any downturn.

