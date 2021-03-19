Facebook faces antitrust investigation by UK regulator - FT

March 19 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator is to begin an antitrust investigation into Facebook Inc FB.O in the next few months, after similar actions into Google GOOGL.O and Apple AAPL.O early this year, Financial Times reported on Friday. (https://on.ft.com/3luWFs6)

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

