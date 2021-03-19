US Markets
Facebook faces antitrust investigation by UK regulator - FT

Contributor
Nilanjana Basu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM

March 19 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator is to begin an antitrust investigation into Facebook Inc FB.O in the next few months, after similar actions into Google GOOGL.O and Apple AAPL.O early this year, Financial Times reported on Friday. (https://on.ft.com/3luWFs6)

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Nilanjana.Basu@thomsonreuters.com;))

