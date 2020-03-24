Facebook eyes multi billion dollar stake in Reliance Jio- FT

March 24 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O is in talks to buy a multi billion dollar stake in Reliance Industries Ltd's RELI.NS telecom unit, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

The report said the social media giant was in talks for a 10% stake in Jio, controlled by India's wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani, but the talks were halted due to global travel bans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Facebook declined to comment.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru)

