Stocks

Facebook eyes multi billion dollar stake in Reliance Jio- FT

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Facebook Inc is in talks to buy a multi billion dollar stake in Reliance Industries Ltd's telecom unit, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

March 24 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O is in talks to buy a multi billion dollar stake in Reliance Industries Ltd's RELI.NS telecom unit, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

The report said the social media giant was in talks for a 10% stake in Jio, controlled by India's wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani, but the talks were halted due to global travel bans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Facebook declined to comment.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular