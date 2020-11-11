US Markets
Facebook extends ban on U.S. political ads for another month

Elizabeth Culliford Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Facebook Inc expects that its post-election ban on political ads will last another month, according to an email the social media company sent to advertisers on Wednesday.

Facebook, which had announced the ban as part of measures to combat misinformation on its site, had previously said the ban would last at least a week but could be extended.

"While multiple sources have projected a presidential winner, we still believe it's important to help prevent confusion or abuse on our platform," Facebook said in the email, seen by Reuters.

