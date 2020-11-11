Facebook extends ban on U.S. political ads for another month

By Elizabeth Culliford

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O expects that its post-election ban on political ads will last another month, according to an email the social media company sent to advertisers on Wednesday.

Facebook, which had announced the ban as part of measures to combat misinformation on its site, had previously said the ban would last at least a week but could be extended.

"While multiple sources have projected a presidential winner, we still believe it's important to help prevent confusion or abuse on our platform," Facebook said in the email, seen by Reuters.

