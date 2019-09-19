Facebook Employee Dies In 'Apparent Suicide' At Menlo Park Headquarters

(RTTNews) - A Facebook employee has died after jumping from the fourth floor of one of the company's buildings at its Menlo Park, California, headquarters.

Facebook confirmed the employee death on Thursday afternoon, and said the company plans to contact the employee's family.

"... at approximately 11:30 a.m., the Menlo Park Police Department received a 9-1-1 call reporting an adult male subject who had jumped off the 4th floor of a building in the 100 block of Jefferson Drive. Menlo Park Police Officers and Menlo Park Fire Protection District personnel responded, and when they arrived, found the victim unresponsive," the Menlo Park Police Department said in a statement.

The Police Department said that Firefighters and paramedics administered medical aid but were unable to revive the victim. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The police also said a preliminary investigation indicates that there is no foul play involved in the apparent suicide.

