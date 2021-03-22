US Markets
FB

Facebook disables 1.3 billion fake accounts in Oct-Dec last year

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM

Facebook Inc said on Monday it took down 1.3 billion fake accounts between October and December last year.

March 22 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O said on Monday it took down 1.3 billion fake accounts between October and December last year.

The company also removed more than 12 million pieces of content about COVID-19 and vaccines that global health experts flagged as misinformation, it said in a blog post. https://bit.ly/394arNi)

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular