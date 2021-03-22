Facebook disables 1.3 billion fake accounts in Oct-Dec last year

March 22 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O said on Monday it took down 1.3 billion fake accounts between October and December last year.

The company also removed more than 12 million pieces of content about COVID-19 and vaccines that global health experts flagged as misinformation, it said in a blog post. https://bit.ly/394arNi)

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

