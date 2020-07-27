Facebook delays second-quarter results as Zuckerberg set to appear before Congress

July 27 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O said on Monday it has delayed the release of its second-quarter results by a day to July 30 to allow Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to appear for a rescheduled Congressional hearing.

The hearing, which will also include heads of Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Apple Inc AAPL.O, is scheduled for July 29.

The House Judiciary Committee hearing was earlier proposed for July 27.

The panel is questioning the companies as part of its probe into whether they actively work to harm and eliminate smaller rivals, while not always making the best choices for their customers

(Reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.