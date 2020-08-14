US Markets
Facebook critiques Apple on its commission system

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Facebook Inc said on Friday that Apple Inc has declined its request to waive off the 30% commission fee it takes from apps listed on iOS devices, making a rare critique of a fellow big tech peer.

    Most Popular