Facebook critiques Apple on its commission system

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O said on Friday that Apple Inc AAPL.O has declined its request to waive off the 30% commission fee it takes from apps listed on iOS devices, making a rare critique of a fellow big tech peer.

