Facebook critiques Apple on its commission system
Facebook Inc said on Friday that Apple Inc has declined its request to waive off the 30% commission fee it takes from apps listed on iOS devices, making a rare critique of a fellow big tech peer. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;)) nL4N2FG47V
