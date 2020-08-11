FB

Facebook cracks down on political content disguised as local news- Axios

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Facebook Inc is rolling out a new policy that will prevent U.S. news publishers with ties to political groups from claiming news exemption within its political ads authorization process, Axios reported on Tuesday citing company executives.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc is rolling out a new policy that will prevent U.S. news publishers with ties to political groups from claiming news exemption within its political ads authorization process, Axios reported on Tuesday citing company executives.

Facebook is ensuring that pages connected to those groups are held to the same standard as political entities when it comes to advertising on the platform, the report added. (https://bit.ly/3kAPYnC)

Facebook did not respond immediately to Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru) ((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3443;)) Keywords: FACEBOOK ELECTIONS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters