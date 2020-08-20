US Markets
FB

Facebook confirms Zuckerberg interviewed in FTC investigation

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

Facebook confirmed chief executive Mark Zuckerberg was interviewed earlier this week at a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigative hearing.

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Facebook FB.O confirmed chief executive Mark Zuckerberg was interviewed earlier this week at a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigative hearing.

Politico reported the interview earlier on Thursday. "We are committed to cooperating with the US Federal Trade Commission's inquiry and answering the questions the agency may have," the social media company said in a statement.

The FTC has been probing whether the company has engaged in unlawful monopolistic practices.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular