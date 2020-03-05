US Markets

Facebook confirms contractor in Seattle diagnosed with coronavirus

Contributor
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Facebook Inc on Thursday confirmed that a contractor at a Seattle office has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and the social media giant said it would close that location until March 9.

"A contractor based in our Stadium East office has been diagnosed with the COVID-19," a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Facebook said it has notified employees, adding that workers in all Seattle locations were being encouraged to work from home until the end of the month.

Seattle in Washington state has the largest concentration of coronavirus cases confirmed to date in the United States.

Online retailer Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Tuesday reported the first case of the virus among its U.S. employees.

The news of the Facebook contractor being diagnosed with the coronavirus was first reported by Bloomberg.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Bernard Orr)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +918061822589; Reuters Messaging: Bhargav.Acharya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

