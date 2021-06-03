Markets
FB

Facebook commits to clear and objective advertising practices -French watchdog

Contributor
Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

U.S. social media giant Facebook has offered to commit to clear and objective conditions of access to advertising inventories and ad campaign data, France's antitrust authority said on Thursday following an investigation.

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. social media giant Facebook FB.O has offered to commit to clear and objective conditions of access to advertising inventories and ad campaign data, France's antitrust authority said on Thursday following an investigation.

Facebook's proposed commitments follows a complaint by French online advertising group Criteo CRTO.O. The watchdog's investigation found that Facebook's practices were "likely" to impair access to advertising inventories and ad campaigns data on Facebook.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by David Evans)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 8098 1239; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB CRTO

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular