Facebook commits to clear and objective advertising practices -French watchdog

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. social media giant Facebook FB.O has offered to commit to clear and objective conditions of access to advertising inventories and ad campaign data, France's antitrust authority said on Thursday following an investigation.

Facebook's proposed commitments follows a complaint by French online advertising group Criteo CRTO.O. The watchdog's investigation found that Facebook's practices were "likely" to impair access to advertising inventories and ad campaigns data on Facebook.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by David Evans)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 8098 1239; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.