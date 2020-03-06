Facebook closes London offices until Monday due to coronavirus

Adds Facebook statement

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Facebook FB.Osaid on Friday it is closing its London offices until Monday after a visiting employee from Singapore was diagnosed with coronavirus.

"An employee based in our Singapore office who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 visited our London offices February 24-26, 2020," Facebook said in a statement.

"We are therefore closing our London offices until Monday for deep cleaning and employees are working from home until then."

