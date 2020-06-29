US Markets
FB

Facebook, Cielo ask Brazil's antitrust watchdog to reverse decision on payments deal

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Facebook Inc and card acquirer Cielo SA have asked Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade to reverse the suspension of an agreement they struck paving the way for WhatsApp to roll out a new payments system, according to a document.

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, June 29 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O and card acquirer Cielo SA CIEL3.SAhave asked Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade to reverse the suspension of an agreement they struck paving the way for WhatsApp to roll out a new payments system, according to a document.

Both companies argued that their agreement was not exclusive and allowed rival card acquirers to forge deals with the U.S. social media giant's WhatsApp messaging system. They also said they did not operate in the same business and had merely entered a financial services agreement, saying that meant the partnership would not offer risks in terms of market concentration.

"Facebook and WhatsApp will just offer an additional channel for payments transaction between consumers and merchants," both companies said in the document sent to Cade, which was filed on Friday but became public on Monday.

Brazil's central bank and antitrust watchdog suspended WhatsApp's newly launched payments service last week, warning about potential damage in the areas of competition, efficiency and data privacy. The regulators blocked WhatsApp partnerships with Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc and Cielo SA.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres, in Brasilia; writing by Carolina Mandl, in Sao Paulo; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB V MA

Other Topics

Markets

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular