Markets

Facebook CEO to testify before house panel on Oct 23

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on Oct. 23 as the company faces growing scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers.

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Facebook FB.O chief executive Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on Oct. 23 as the company faces growing scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers.

Zuckerberg will testify at a hearing titled "An Examination of Facebook and Its Impact on the Financial Services and Housing Sectors." It will be his first appearance before a U.S. congressional committee since April 2018 although last month he was on Capitol Hill to meet privately with some lawmakers.

Facebook confirmed Zuckerberg will testify. The world's largest social media company faces scrutiny from lawmakers, the Federal Trade Commision and a group of state attorneys general.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular