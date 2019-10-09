Facebook CEO to testify before house panel on Oct 23

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Facebook FB.O chief executive Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on Oct. 23 as the company faces growing scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers.

Zuckerberg will testify at a hearing titled "An Examination of Facebook and Its Impact on the Financial Services and Housing Sectors." It will be his first appearance before a U.S. congressional committee since April 2018 although last month he was on Capitol Hill to meet privately with some lawmakers.

Facebook confirmed Zuckerberg will testify. The world's largest social media company faces scrutiny from lawmakers, the Federal Trade Commision and a group of state attorneys general.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.