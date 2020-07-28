Markets
Facebook CEO to defend company before Congress at Big Tech hearing

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg will defend the social media powerhouse before a U.S. House of Representatives hearing Wednesday on the market power of major tech firms.

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg will defend the social media powerhouse before a U.S. House of Representatives hearing Wednesday on the market power of major tech firms.

Zuckerberg's written testimony, made public on Tuesday, argues that the social media company became successful "the American way: we started with nothing and provided better products that people find valuable."

He added that the company competes as "vigorously as we can within the rules." Also testifying are the CEOs of Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O and Apple Inc APPL.O.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Nandita Bose and Diane Bartz in Washington)

