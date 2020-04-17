Facebook Calls off Live-Events Until the Summer of 2021

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) is requiring the vast majority of its employees to work from home at least through the end of May and said it's canceling any large events until the summer of 2021.

In a blog post, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg laid out the tech giant's plan to start bringing its employees back to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In early March, Facebook ordered its workforce of nearly 45,000 full-time employees to work remotely.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

Zuckerberg said employees who are uncomfortable returning to work in June, whether it's because they're in a vulnerable population, they have no child care because schools and camps are canceled, or for any other reason, can remain working from home at least through the summer.

Zuckerberg did say a small percent of its critical employees who can't do their jobs remotely, such as content reviewers working on counter-terrorism, suicide, or self-harm preventions, and engineers developing complex hardware, may be able to return to work sooner than the end of May.

Even after Facebook employees are allowed to return to the office, Zuckerberg said the tech giant is canceling any large in-person events with more than 50 people through June of 2021. Some of the events will be virtual, the executive said. Facebook has a ban on business travel through at least June of 2020, he said.

"Most Facebook employees are fortunate to be able to work productively from home, so we feel a responsibility to allow people who don't have this flexibility to access shared public resources first," wrote Zuckerberg. I hope this helps contain the spread of COVID-19 so we can keep our communities safe and get back up and running again soon."

Find out why Facebook is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Facebook is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Facebook. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.